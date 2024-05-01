Doug Whaley Happy With Steelers’ Draft, Still ‘Really Concerned’ Over Secondary

For former NFL executive Doug Whaley, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ draft class was a solid haul. They beefed up the offensive line, found their identity, and added talent and value throughout. But it wasn’t a perfect draft. Breaking down his views on Armstrong-based The Coaches Roundtable Tuesday, Whaley said a lack of secondary selections is his primary worry.

“I’m gonna give it an A-minus,” Whaley told Ed Codi. “And the only reason I give it a minus, I’ll give it an A because they filled a lot of needs, but an A-minus because they didn’t fill the cornerback need. And I think that’s a position, especially in today’s NFL and today’s football, that I think a lot of people don’t put as much importance on it as it is because it’s a passing league.”

Pittsburgh used just one of its seven picks on the secondary, its final one in taking Texas DB Ryan Watts. Primarily a college corner, a lack of fluidity and long speed may push him to safety at the next level. Watts has touted his versatility as an asset but it’s unlikely he provides immediate help to the cornerback room once the regular season begins, seeing his action on special teams should he make the 53-man roster.

The Steelers still have outstanding questions at outside corner and in the slot. Donte Jackson is an adequate No. 2 corner but isn’t a long-term option, a free agent after this season. Pittsburgh has talent but questions behind Joey Porter Jr. and Jackson with little known at the NFL level about Darius Rush and Cory Trice Jr. Rush played for three teams as a rookie while Trice tore his ACL in training camp, the latest medical issue in a long history of them.

It could lead the team to a veteran free agent. A reunion with a former Steeler feels on the table, either Cam Sutton or Patrick Peterson. Omar Khan confirmed a recent meeting with Sutton while the team’s left the door open with Peterson. It’s hard to imagine the team will go into training camp with its current young and untested secondary, even if Khan is expressing public confidence in the group.

Though Whaley is worried there, he recognizes the improvement the team made elsewhere.

“They upgraded at tackle, they got a starting center, they got a linebacker that can come in and play coverage. They got a third receiver,” he said. “They’re still looking for that number two receiver. But the biggest thing about this draft is you can tell they are establishing their identity on offense…I just give it a ‘minus’ just because I’m really concerned about that secondary.”

Pittsburgh has been nationally praised for its draft, receiving among the highest grades in the league for the second-straight year.

Check out the whole conversation with Whaley below.