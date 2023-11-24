Depot After Dark: Remembering The Turducken, Ranking Thanksgiving Food, Deebo In High School

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Remembering The Turducken

Wishing Steeler Nation a Happy Thanksgiving today. To celebrate, we remember the late John Madden and his famous “Turducken,” breaking it down during one Turkey Day. Give it a watch while you’re on your couch finishing up watching football for the day.

A Thanksgiving classic: John Madden breaking down the eight-legged turkey and the turducken on the telestrator. The best! #Steelers #NFL #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/y1Yl1Px4vo — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 23, 2023

Ranking Thanksgiving Food

To celebrate the holiday, several Steelers players took to ranking their favorite Thanksgiving dishes. Mason Cole bringing the hot take that “turkey is overrated” while T.J. Watt is Team All-Carbs today. Elsewhere, CB James Pierre is trying to load up his plate.

Watch the whole debate and deliberation below.

Rank your Thanksgiving plate 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/tpAiRu1jDo — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 23, 2023

Deebo In High School

Finally, the Akron Beacon Journal published this feature piece on James Harrison. While it tells his story that most Steeler’ fans know, it also included this incredible shot of a young Deebo in high school before he became a weight room fiend. You can hardly recognize him but it’s a cool snapshot to see how his career progressed.

Even at 45 years old today, Harrison still regularly lifts and shows off feats of strength few could match.