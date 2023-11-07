Depot After Dark: Hanratty’s Controversial Take, Steelers Record Streak, McFarland Feeling Healthy

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 6.

Terry Hanratty’s Take

I know this one is a little out of left field, but we like to bring up the odds and ends of the sports world for this series. Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Terry Hanratty has a new podcast, Hanratty’s Huddle, and in the most recent episode of Nov. 2, he offered a relatively controversial take. Though many current players are against turf fields for the belief they increase knee injuries, Hanratty said that isn’t the case.

“I don’t think it’s the artificial surface. I really don’t,” he said. “I talked to doctors back then. Switching over, the doctors would tell me you had more ACLs with the natural surface because you would have the grass that would grab your spikes.”

He said artificial fields created more “dislocations and separations” because of how hard the surface is but not more knee tears. Recently, players and the NFLPA have pushed the league to outlaw turf fields and make all stadiums natural grass.

Hanratty believes the injuries stem from players being too protected in the preseason with many teams playing their starters limited or zero snaps.

“You think you’re protecting them. But in essence, you’re hurting them…you have to be in hitting condition to play football,” he said.

It’s about the take you would expect from someone who played football in the 1960s and 1970s. But it’s doubtful Hanratty gets NFL teams to revert back to their old ways of playing starters. And it remains to be seen whether the players can convince the league to dump turf fields. All sides seem pretty set in their stance.

Steelers Above .500 Stat

Patriots reporter Mike Reiss had a great stat of the weird that involved the Steelers. Pittsburgh currently holds the NFL record for longest streak of not being five or more games below .500, an active streak that began in 1989. With their loss to the Washington Commanders Sunday, the Patriots’ streak snapped at 362.

The last time the Steelers sat at least five games below .500 was the close of the 1988 season, finishing 5-11. Sitting at 5-3 right now, that streak should continue through at least the rest of the season.

2025 Draft Date

The NFL has set the date for the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Obviously, still 18 months away but the draft will take place April 24-26.

Last week, 93.7 The Fan reported that Pittsburgh is in strong consideration to host the 2026 NFL Draft. We’ll know the location for then around the 2024 NFL Draft.

Like Father, Like Son

The Pittsburgh Steelers tweeted out this side-by-side of Joey Porter Sr. and Joey Porter Jr. with the latter delivering his dad’s signature celebration during pregame intros last Thursday night against the Tennessee Titans.

And former Steelers WR Nate Washington captured Porter Sr.’s reaction to the moment, who was amped about it.

Porter locked down WR DeAndre Hopkins in the second half, helping hold the Titans to three points over the final two quarters in a 20-16 win.

McFarland McFeeling Healthy

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Anthony McFarland Jr. was activated from IR and added to the team’s 53-man roster on Monday. It was the final day he could be activated, meaning the team used its full 21 days to make a decision (LB Cole Holcomb was placed on IR in a corresponding move). Speaking to Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley, McFarland said his knee is feeling strong after the injury that shelved him.

“I feel good. I feel healthy,” said McFarland. “These last two weeks, getting back on my feet. I am practicing hard and waiting for my time.”

McFarland is expected to dress in Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. He should resume his role as the Steelers’ starting kick returner and could have a pass-down package carved out for him as the team showed in Week One. It remains to be seen if RB Godwin Igwebuike will also remain on the team’s roster or if the Steelers will clear a spot by releasing him this weekend.