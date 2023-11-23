Depot After Dark: Cardinals Sign Former Steelers WR, Ogunjobi Helps Out, Dez Bryant Weighs In

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Nov. 22.

Cardinals Sign Former Steelers WR

The Arizona Cardinals have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Dan Chisena to their practice squad, according to NFL Insider Aaron Wilson and Chisena’s agency.

#Cardinals sign Dan Chisena to practice squad @JLSports3 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 22, 2023

Chisena spent the offseason and summer with the Steelers as a reserve wide receiver. A track star at Penn State who barely played football, Chisena carved out a niche with the Minnesota Vikings as a special teamer. But he never had much of a chance to make the 53 in Pittsburgh and was released at final cutdowns.

Pittsburgh plays Arizona in two weeks.

Elsewhere, the Los Angeles Chargers signed former Steelers HB/RB Zander Horvath, who spent a few weeks on the team’s practice squad this season. Horvath began his career with the Chargers so he’s heading back to where his career began.

#Chargers placed Joey Bosa on IR, signed Zander Horvath to practice squad, promoted Andrew Farmer to active roster — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 22, 2023

Ogunjobi Lends A Hand

Tuesday is the Steelers players’ day off. DL Larry Ogunjobi hosted his second Thanksgiving dinner, providing meals to families around the community. He also provided each family with a gift card to help with groceries for tomorrow’s holiday.

On Tuesday, @Mr_Ogunjobi hosted his second Thanksgiving dinner at the @ywcapgh. He also provided each family with a gift card to help them shop for their Thanksgiving dinner. pic.twitter.com/DvoBFBdT9c — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) November 22, 2023

As we noted earlier today, Ogunjobi is the Steelers’ nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

Dez Bryant Weighs In

On the High Point Sports podcast, former Dallas Cowboys WR Dez Bryant offered his thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB situation and the fate of Kenny Pickett. For Bryant, he thinks the team should be looking for a different long-term option.

“I would be testing the waters in draft and free agency,” Bryant told the show. “To find a guy…I don’t believe they believe in Mason Rudolph. That’s my guy. Hate to say it but it’s the truth. There’s too much talent over there not to hyperfocus on the quarterback position. Because if you ask me, when I’m looking at the Pittsburgh Steelers. They need someone to be able to take command of the offense and utilize those weapons the way that they should. They’re too talented not to be in a position to compete for that AFC.”

Pickett will try to prove himself under the Steelers’ new coaching staff through the team’s final seven regular season games. And hopefully, a chance to start his first playoff game, too.