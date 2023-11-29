Dane Brugler Pairs Pittsburgh With Big-Bodied WR In 2024 NFL Mock Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 7-4 on the season and are in prime position to clinch a playoff spot in the coming weeks following an inspiring 16-10 win against the Cincinnati Bengals last weekend. Still, this Steelers team has several notable holes which can be addressed following the season via free agency and the draft.

Many have pegged offensive line and a second cornerback to pair with Joey Porter Jr. long-term on the opposite side as the team’s primary needs. However, draft analyst Dane Brugler of The Athletic decided to go a different route with his most recent 2024 NFL Mock Draft, giving the Steelers LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. at 23rd overall in the first round.

“The way things are going with Diontae Johnson, his time in Pittsburgh might be limited,” Brugler wrote. “The Steelers have as good a track record drafting receivers outside the first round as anyone, but it would be tough to pass on Thomas, who has outstanding size (6-4, 205), speed and tracking skills.”

Johnson has garnered plenty of unwanted publicity that last several days. He reportedly got into a heated argument in the locker room with S Minkah Fitzpatrick following Pittsburgh’s Week 11 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Then was also the poor effort he showed on a play where RB Jaylen Warren fumbled the football last week against the Cincinnati Bengals. He gave no effort as a blocker and then stood around as the ball bounced around on the turf with the Bengals recovering the ball and taking it the other direction.

Johnson has made good with his teammates after the incident and Pittsburgh appears to be progressing forward business as usual. He’s under contract through the 2024 season, making it difficult to see the Steelers moving on from him anytime soon. Regardless of if Johnson is in Pittsburgh’s future plans or not, Thomas would be a welcome addition to a receiver corps that could use more juice to support QB Kenny Pickett.

Thomas has enjoyed a breakout season for the Tigers in 2023, catching 60 passes for 1,079 yards (18.0 YPR) and 15 touchdowns. The 6-4, 205-pound junior is a height-weight-speed specimen, having legit track speed to take the top off the defense as well as the size and leaping ability to be a red zone threat who presents a challenge for opposing defensive backs to cover in close quarters. Thomas also uses his physicality in the run-blocking department, an aspect of his game that he takes great pride in, helping spring runners to the outside.

Brian Thomas Jr out here Mossing folks🤧 pic.twitter.com/4sMFZ3PYir — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 25, 2023

Thomas would give Pittsburgh a similar player to WR George Pickens in terms of having two long, big, athletic pass catchers who primarily do their damage on the outside. With WR Allen Robinson II carrying a $11,917,500 cap number next season and Pittsburgh saving $10 million if it cuts him, according to Over the Cap, the Steelers could turn to the draft for his replacement. Doing so would give them a dynamic trio with Johnson, Pickens, and Thomas as well as Calvin Austin III for Pickett to utilize in the passing attack. Wide receiver may not be Pittsburgh’s biggest need as we sit here today. But with Robinson’s future with the team up in the air after the season as well as Johnson’s long-term future undecided after 2024 as well, perhaps the Steelers opt to address the position before it becomes a dire need, taking a pass catcher with immense upside in Thomas.