Cardinals Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report: Six Players Miss Practice

The Arizona Cardinals released their first injury report ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and six players did not practice on Wednesday. The most notable name is WR Marquise Brown, who did not practice due to a heel injury. Pittsburgh is familiar with Brown due to his time with the Baltimore Ravens, and he’s one of Kyler Murray’s top targets now in his second year with Arizona. Cardinals reporter Darren Urban passed the injury report along.

Rookie CB Starling Thomas V (ankle) also did not participate, nor did TE Trey McBride, who’s emerged as one of the better receiving tight ends in the league this year. McBride is dealing with a groin injury, and he would be a big loss for Arizona. He has 48 receptions for 521 yards and a touchdown this year. CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), S Jalen Thompson (ribs), and rookie wideout Michael Wilson (shoulder) also did not participate in Wednesday’s practice.

Arizona only had three players limited, and they were S Joey Blount (knee), DL Kevin Strong (knee), and OL Elijah Wilkinson (neck).

The Cardinals will have Murray, who returned from a torn ACL suffered toward the end of last season and will play his fourth game of the season for the Cardinals on Sunday. It will be Murray’s first trip to Acrisure Stadium, and his second game against the Steelers. The Steelers picked up a road win over the Cardinals in 2019, Murray’s rookie season.

Pittsburgh got some good injury news today with S Minkah Fitzpatrick practicing in full. He seems like a safe bet to return this week against Arizona, which will be a huge boost to the Pittsburgh secondary. Fitzpatrick has missed the previous four games with a groin injury.