Steelers Week 13 Wednesday Injury Report: Minkah Fitzpatrick Returns To Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their first injury report ahead of Sunday’s Week 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals. And it features the return of one highly missed player. FS Minkah Fitzpatrick returned to practice for the first time since injuring his hamstring early in the team’s Week Eight loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even better, he practiced in full.

Also practicing in full Wednesday were QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) and NT Montravius Adams (ankle).

Not practicing today were WR Allen Robinson II (rest/foot), WR Calvin Austin III (ankle), CB Patrick Peterson (rest), OG Isaac Seumalo (rest), and DL Cam Heyward (rest/groin).

Fitzpatrick went down in the first quarter of the Jaguars game and has missed the last four full games. Despite that, he’s still tied-second on the team with 54 tackles. His return is a boost for the Steelers’ secondary if he can suit up on Sunday. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Mike Tomlin expressed optimism that Fitzpatrick would be able to play against the Cardinals, though cautioned his practice participation throughout the week will serve as a guide for his availability. One day later things look good.

If Fitzpatrick can play, the question becomes who will start opposite of him. It may be Trenton Thompson. He is more of a strong safety type than Damontae Kazee, and he’s played well in relief of SS Keanu Neal, who is on IR with a rib injury. Thompson notched his first NFL interception in his first official start last weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pickett was noted by Tomlin to have “ankle discomfort” but it seems like a non-issue. He’s expected to play this weekend. Austin injured his ankle late in Sunday’s win and his status seems uncertain the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Adams is looking poised to return to the lineup after injuring his ankle one snap into the team’s Week Nine win over the Tennessee Titans. But he could return as a backup nose tackle to rookie Keeanu Benton, who has strung together several impressive games. Adams had worked as the Steelers’ starting nose tackle prior to getting hurt.

Pittsburgh and Arizona kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.