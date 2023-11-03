Browns QB Deshaun Watson To Start Sunday

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson is returning to the team’s lineup this weekend. After missing most of the last two months due to a shoulder injury, Watson will start Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the news earlier today.

.@deshaunwatson will be our starter on Sunday pic.twitter.com/2Q3oHrWGt5 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 3, 2023

Watson went through a full practice and took first-team reps Friday, the surest sign he would play before Stefanski confirmed the news. Since the team’s Week Three win against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 24, Watson has only appeared in one game and thrown a total of five passes.

In what was initially described as a minor bruise, Watson surprised and did not play in the team’s Week Four game against the Baltimore Ravens, leading the Browns to scramble and turn to rookie backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He would ultimately face plant in a blowout loss. Cleveland pivoted towards veteran P.J. Walker, who has started since Watson has been sidelined. Overall, Walker has not played well, throwing just one touchdown with five interceptions while completing less than half his passes.

Watson made a start in Week Seven against the Indianapolis Colts. But it was a short-lived return, Watson knocked out of the game and though he was medically cleared to return, Stefanski chose to hold him out. Watson also sat out last weekend’s loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Cleveland sits at 4-3 and in the thick of the AFC North race. Similarly to Pittsburgh, it’s largely been because of their defense. Under new DC Jim Schwartz, the Browns rank 12th in points allowed, first in yards allowed, and have the league’s top third-down defense. Led by Myles Garrett, their defense is strong in all areas and they boast better depth than a season ago, especially up front.

But Watson was viewed as the key to their success. After trading for him in the 2022 offseason and giving him the largest fully guaranteed contract in NFL history, he’s provided little in return. After being suspended for most of last season following a long list of sexual assault and harassment allegations, he’s only started 10 games for the Browns. His numbers are pedestrian, a sub-60 percent completion rate with 11 touchdowns to eight interceptions.

Assuming he remains in the lineup this time, Watson will start against the Steelers in Week 11, a Nov. 19 game. In their first matchup this season, a 26-22 Pittsburgh win, Watson throw for 235 yards, a touchdown, and a pick. Turnovers doomed the Browns with his first pass being pick-sixed by LB Alex Highsmith. In the fourth quarter, Highsmith strip/sacked Watson and T.J. Watt returned the fumble for a touchdown. Watson has lost to the Steelers in his two starts with the Browns. In fact, Watson is 0-3 lifetime against Pittsburgh.