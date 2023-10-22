Deshaun Watson Leaves Browns-Colts Game With Injury

Update: It sounds like Watson will miss the rest of the game, with head coach Kevin Stefanski telling Aditi Kinkhabwala that due to the way Watson was hit, he wants to remain cautious. Watson has yet to return to the game.

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson, who just returned after missing two games with a shoulder injury, slammed his head against the turf following a hit by Indianapolis Colts DE Dayo Odeyingbo. Watson was tended to on the field by trainers and the coaching staff.

#DeshaunWatson with shaky start and now headed to medical tent https://t.co/xyxyeGk9ny pic.twitter.com/H0dFEjLhWd — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) October 22, 2023

Watson had struggled so far in the game, going 1-of-5 for five yards and an interception. He went to the blue medical tent being evaluated. Given the way he hit the ground, it could be due to a possible concussion or a back/upper-body injury, as his both his back and head slammed against the turf. His injured shoulder was also impacted. Watson left the blue medical tent but then returned with the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant, which means Watson is likely being evaluated for a possible concussion.

He did not return for the team’s next drive, and he was replaced by QB P.J. Walker. Walker started in Week Six, leading the Browns to an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers.

CBS Sports sideline reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala reported that Watson couldn’t raise his right arm, which is obviously his throwing arm. He was lifted up by teammates by his left arm, and obviously Watson’s inability to raise his throwing shoulder doesn’t bode well for his status for the rest of the game. We’ll learn more about Watson’s status shortly.

Later in the second quarter, Kinkhabwala gave another update, saying that Watson cleared concussion protocol but there’s no update on his shoulder. He still has yet to return to the game, with Walker leading the Browns on a scoring drive in his absence.