‘At The End Of The Day, We Come Home With A Win’: Kenny Pickett Not Worried How It Looks

When it comes to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they are playing winning football, period. It’s not pretty though.

That doesn’t bother the players, especially second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Though Pickett had his struggles throughout Sunday’s Week 10 matchup against the Green Bay Packers at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers came out of the matchup with the most important thing in the end: a win.

Speaking with CBS sideline analyst Evan Washburn after the 23-19 win over the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, Pickett said it doesn’t matter how it looks, as long as the Steelers get the win.

They did just that, even while being outgained for the ninth straight game and not having a 400-yard offensive output for the 57th game in a row.

They’re 6-3 though. That’s all that matters.

“We’re just finding ways to win. I think that’s the most important thing,” Pickett said to Washburn, according to video via CBS. “I can’t tell you too many other things besides that, but at the end of the day, we come home with a win. That’s all we care about. So we’re just gonna keep pushing that way.”

On Sunday against the Packers, things looked rather pretty early. The Steelers did seemingly whatever they wanted to offensively against the Packers, namely on the ground, ripping right through Green Bay’s top-10 run defense as Najee Harris scored on a 4-yard rushing touchdown and Jaylen Warren scored on a 16-yard run on the next possession, giving Pittsburgh its first game with touchdowns on consecutive drives to start a game for the first time since Week 15 on the road against Carolina last season.

Then, things slowed down as the Packers adjusted and Pickett really couldn’t get anything going through the air, leading to the offense bogging down. That opened the door for the Packers to get back into the game.

Fortunately for the Steelers, the defense bent but didn’t break, and made enough plays late in the game to pick up the win. It wasn’t pretty, but it’s a win. It’s not like college football where style points matter. Just win the game by any means necessary in the NFL.

The Steelers, to their credit, are doing that.