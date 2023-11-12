Watch: Najee Harris Caps Great Steelers Opening Drive With Rushing TD

After scoring an opening-drive touchdown just three times in their last 32 games, the Pittsburgh Steelers have now done it two straight weeks, thanks to running back Najee Harris.

Opening the game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers marched right down the field against the short-handed Packers’ defense, leading to a 4-yard rushing touchdown from Harris through a gaping hole from right guard James Daniels and right tackle Broderick Jones, leading to an early 7-0 lead.

The touchdown run capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive that featured a heavy dose of Harris and running back Jaylen Warren, who had great success against the top 10 rushing defense in the Packers.

Harris carried the football five times for 22 yards and capped the great drive with the touchdown. Warren had a 12-yard carry on his first touch of the game and then added a 6-yard reception on a screen, giving the Steelers great balance.

Along with a tremendous display on the ground to open the game, quarterback Kenny Pickett targeted wide receiver George Pickens early on the first pass of the game, hitting him for 5 yards, moving the chains. Pickett also found tight end Connor Heyward out of the backfield for a 13-yard gain capped by an impressive hurdle over a defensive back, and then drew a 17-yard pass interference penalty on Green Bay rookie cornerback Carrington Valentine while targeting wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

The Steelers are rolling early against the Packers, marking the second straight week the offense got off to a fast start with offensive coordinator Matt Canada calling plays on the sidelines.