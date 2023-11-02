2023 Week 9 Steelers Vs. Titans Live Update And Discussion Thread – First Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are at home tonight on Thursday Night Football against the Tennesee Titans. The Titans are coming off of an exciting win against the Atlanta Falcons in which their rookie second round quarterback Will Levis exploded onto the scene with four touchdown passes. They currently sit at a record of 3-4 while the Steelers are 4-3.

Kenny Pickett, despite being injured on Sunday with a rib issue, is playing in this game and the Steelers will also enjoy the return of DL Cameron Heyward back into the lineup. He has been gone since Week One with a groin injury. He will be helpful against one of the top running backs in the league in Derrick Henry. RB/KR Anthony McFarland Jr. remains on IR and now has just a few days before he could be shut down for the season.

The Steelers will be without S Minkah Fitzpatrick in this game, but he was not added to the reserve/injured list on Thursday which is a good sign for the severity of his hamstring injury.

Steelers’ Inactive:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)*

S Minkah Fitzpatrick

OT Dylan Cook

DT Breiden Fehoko

DL Armon Watts

Titans’ Inactive:

T Christopher Hubbard

CB Roger McCreary

QB Ryan Tannehill

DL Jaleel Johnson

WR Colton Dowell

LB Caleb Murphy

"T.J. is going to break all of my records."@JJWatt knows that little bro @_TJWatt is coming for him!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/pFjACF02eT — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 2, 2023

He may not be playing but @minkfitz_21 is hyping up the @steelers defense!#TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/VuF5k4gWEe — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) November 2, 2023

The Steelers are 27-8 in home primetime games under Mike Tomlin (since 2007). #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 2, 2023

The Steelers won the coin toss and have elected to receive. Kenny Pickett and the offense will take the field first.

START OF GAME

The opening kickoff was returned by Godwin Igwebuike out to the 22 yard line. On 1st and 10, Najee Harris took the ball four yards up the middle. On 2nd, Pickett under pressure and the ball was knocked down at the line of scrimmage. 3rd and 6, Pickett complete to Allen Robinson over the middle for 10 yards.

1st and 10, Pickett hit Jaylen Warren on a swing route for 9 yards. 2nd and 1, Warren for 7 yards. Broderick Jones pulled from the right tackle position to lay a key block.

On 1st and 10, Connor Heyward caught the ball short and ran 10 yards for another first down.

1st and 10, Pickett threw the ball away under pressure. Broderick Jones was called for illegal man down field, so 1st and 15. Pickett dropped back and overthrew Diontae Johnson. 2nd and 15, Pickett escaped a sack and found Johnson for 13 yards. 3rd and 2, Pickett found Johnson for another 19 yards.

1st and goal, Najee Harris in the backfield rushed up the middle for 10 yards and a touchdown! 7-0 Steelers.