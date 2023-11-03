2023 Week 9 Steelers Vs. Titans Live Update And Discussion Thread – Second Half

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trailing the Tennesee Titans 13-10 at the half. The Titans will start the second half with the ball.

George Pickens has two catches the last six quarters. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 3, 2023

1stH notes:

11 total penalties = yuck

Great first drive for Steelers O

Steelers gets three sacks but Levis made up for them

Steelers secondary getting cooked, some miscommunication

Warren nice runs

Pickett with several misses after first drive

Holcomb knee injury looked bad… — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) November 3, 2023

The kickoff was fair caught for a touchback.

1st and 10, Henry up the middle for 2. On 2nd a 8, incomplete to Hopkins with pressure on Will Levis. On 3rd and 8, incomplete. The punt boomed for 61 yards and was returned just one by Calvin Austin III.

On 1st and 10, Najee Harris up the middle for 3. On 2nd and 7, Harris found his hole and bent it back for 25 yards.

1st and 10, Jaylen Warren caught the short pass for 7 yards up the sideline. 2nd and 3, Warren was stuffed for a gain of just 1. 3rd and 2, Pickett complete to Harris in the flat. A great catch in traffic for Harris.

1st and 10, Harris dropped the pass with plenty of room to run. On 2nd and 10, a draw to Warren for 2 yards. 3rd and 8, incomplete to Heyward, but a flag was thrown. Illegal contact bailed out the Steelers.

1st and 10, Harris up the middle for 3. 2nd and 7, Pickett to Darnell Washington for a first down. Timeout #1 called by Pittsburgh.

1st and 10, Pickett checked down to Harris out wide for a gain of about 3. 2nd and 7, the handoff on the jet sweep was nearly late, but Austin secured it and ran for 8.

1st and 10, Harris tackled for a loss of two. 2nd and 12, Pickett complete to Warren for 9. 3rd and 3, a deep pass to George Pickens, but his foot didn’t get down in time. The Steelers will settle for a field goal. 13-13 Steelers.

Pickens really could have gotten that foot down.

Fair catch touchback on the kickoff.

1st and 10, Henry up the middle for 4 yards. Andre Dillard injured for the Titans. 2nd and 6, Levis hit while passing and it fell incomplete just short of Hopkins deep. 3rd and 6, Levis under pressure and had to throw the ball away. Defensive holding called on Patrick Peterson for a fresh set of downs.

1st and 10, Henry up the middle for 11 yards. 1st and 10, inside handoff to Spears for 6 yards. Dillard is back on the field for the Titans. 2nd and 4, Levis nearly sacked but he dumped it off to Henry for 23 yards.

1st and 10, Henry stopped for a gain of 1. 2nd and 9, Burks was taken down by Kazee out wide for a gain of just 2. 3rd and 7, Heyward and Watt teamed up for the TFL, a loss of 2 on the failed screen. The field goal was good. 16-13 Titans.