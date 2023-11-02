Steelers Vs. Titans 2023 Week Nine: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 9

Tennessee Titans (3-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET, November 2, 2023

Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: Amazon Prime (national)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -3

Trends:

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tennessee’s last 11 games.

Tennessee are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games.

Tennessee are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.

Tennessee are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games on the road.

Tennessee are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Tennessee’s last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Tennessee’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.

Tennessee are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in week 9.

Pittsburgh are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.

Pittsburgh are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games.

The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 16 games at home.

Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Tennessee.

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.

Pittsburgh are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference South division.

Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games played in week 9.

Pittsburgh are 6-12 ATS in their last 18 games when playing as the favourite.

Titans Injuries:

S Mike Brown (ankle) – Out

T Christopher Hubbard (concussion) – Out

CB Roger McCreary (hamstring) – Out

QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) – Out

WR DeAndre Hopkins (toe) – Questionable

Steelers Injuries

S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) – Out

CB Levi Wallace (foot) – Questionable

Weather:

PITTSBURGH WEATHER



Game Release:

steelers_nov_2_2023_vs_tennessee-titans_weekly_release



Game Capsule: