Steelers Vs. Titans 2023 Week Nine: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2023 Week 9
Tennessee Titans (3-4) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)
Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET, November 2, 2023
Site: Acrisure Stadium (68,400) • Pittsburgh, PA
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: Amazon Prime (national)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analysis), and Kaylee Hartung (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Craig Wolfley (analysis), Missi Matthews (sideline), Max Starks (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -3
Trends:
The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Tennessee’s last 11 games.
Tennessee are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games.
Tennessee are 1-4 SU in their last 5 games against Pittsburgh.
Tennessee are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games on the road.
Tennessee are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Tennessee’s last 8 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Tennessee’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference North division.
Tennessee are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in week 9.
Pittsburgh are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games.
Pittsburgh are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games.
The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Pittsburgh’s last 16 games at home.
Pittsburgh are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games when playing at home against Tennessee.
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference conference.
Pittsburgh are 16-4 SU in their last 20 games against an opponent in the American Football Conference South division.
Pittsburgh are 2-4 ATS in their last 6 games played in week 9.
Pittsburgh are 6-12 ATS in their last 18 games when playing as the favourite.
Titans Injuries:
S Mike Brown (ankle) – Out
T Christopher Hubbard (concussion) – Out
CB Roger McCreary (hamstring) – Out
QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) – Out
WR DeAndre Hopkins (toe) – Questionable
Steelers Injuries
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (hamstring) – Out
CB Levi Wallace (foot) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:
steelers_nov_2_2023_vs_tennessee-titans_weekly_release
Game Capsule: