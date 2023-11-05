2023 NFL Week 9 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.
|2023 Week 9 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Chiefs -2.5
|Chiefs -2.5
|Dolphins +2.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -8
|Browns -8
|Browns -8
|Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -6
|Ravens -6
|Ravens -6
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -3
|Texans -3
|Texans -3
|Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers -3
|Rams +3
|Rams +3
|Washington Commanders at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Patriots -3
|Patriots -3
|Patriots -3
|Minnesota Vikings at Atlanta Falcons 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Falcons -4
|Falcons -4
|Vikings +4
|Chicago Bears at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Saints -8.5
|Saints -8.5
|Saints -8.5
|Indianapolis Colts at Carolina Panthers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +2.5
|Colts -2.5
|Colts -2.5
|New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Raiders -1.5
|Raiders -1.5
|Raiders -1.5
|Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Eagles -3
|Cowboys +3
|Eagles -3
|Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -2
|Bills +2
|Bengals -2
|Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Jets +3.5
|Chargers -3.5
|Chargers -3.5
|Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers 8:20 PM ET (THUR)
|Steelers -2.5
|Steelers -2.5
|Steelers -2.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 27-17
|Steelers 24-17
|Week 8 Results
|8-6-2
|6-8-2
|2023 Results
|66-49-7
|54-61-7