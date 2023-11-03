The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Game Against Titans, Matt Canada On Sideline, Broderick Jones Starting & Much More

Season 14, Episode 44 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers beating the Tennessee Titans Thursday night at home.

We start by going over some of the pregame news, and that includes offensive coordinator Matt Canada coaching from the sideline Thursday night instead of from the booth. We also discuss rookie Broderick Jones starting at right tackle over Chukwuma Okorafor and why that happened. We also talk about if Jones will remain a starter moving forward.

There were injuries in last night’s 20-16 win for the Steelers, so we make sure to cover those. We also talk about how the Steelers continue to win games in the face of key analytics.

Alex and I then spend a good chunk of the rest of the show breaking down the play of the Steelers’ offense and defense Thursday night. We highlight the play of several individual players and plays that took place. We spend a little time talking more in-depth about the play of QB Kenny Pickett Thursday night and a little more about WR Diontae Johnson finally getting back into the end zone.

We discuss snap counts, a few early players grades from Pro Football Focus from the Thursday night game and much more.

We end this show by giving our remaining picks against the spread for the rest of the Week Nine NFL games. We also get to a few reader emails before closing out this Friday show.

