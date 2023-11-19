2023 NFL Week 11 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below, and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.
|2023 Week 11 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 8:15 PM ET (THU)
|Ravens -3.5
|Bengals +3.5
|Ravens -3.5
|Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Texans -5
|Texans -5
|Texans -5
|Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Dolphins -13.5
|Raiders +13.5
|Dolphins -13.5
|Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars -7
|Jaguars -7
|Jaguars -7
|New York Giants at Washington Commanders 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Commanders -9
|Giants +9
|Commanders -9
|Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Panthers +10.5
|Cowboys -10.5
|Cowboys -10.5
|Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Lions -7.5
|Lions -7.5
|Lions -7.5
|Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Packers +3
|Chargers -3
|Packers +3
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at San Francisco 49ers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|49ers -11.5
|49ers -11.5
|49ers -11.5
|Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Rams +1
|Rams +1
|Rams +1
|New York Jets at Buffalo Bills 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Bills -7
|Bills -7
|Jets +7
|Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Broncos -2.5
|Vikings +2.5
|Vikings +2.5
|Philadelphia Eagles at Kansas City Chiefs 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Chiefs -2.5
|Chiefs -2.5
|Chiefs -2.5
|Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Browns -1.5
|Steelers +1.5
|Steelers +1.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 16-15
|Steelers 16-14
|Week 10 Results
|4-9-1
|6-7-1
|2023 Results
|77-65-8
|69-73-8