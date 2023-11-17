The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Browns Preview, AFC North Injuries, Coordinator Comments, Week 11 Picks, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 50 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex and I get right to talking about the Thursday night AFC North game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens in addition to the significant injuries that happened during that contest with QB Joe Burrow and TE Mark Andrews leading that list.

The Pittsburgh Steelers play the Cleveland Browns on the road on Sunday, so Alex and I address the current injury situations of both teams heading into Friday. We talk about what the Steelers’ Friday injury report might look like and how Pittsburgh might handle its inside linebacker and safety situations in Cleveland against the Browns.

The Steelers’ coordinators, Matt Canada, Teryl Austin, and Danny Smith, all talked to the media on Thursday and on the heels of those pressers, Alex and I review the main talking points to come out of all of them.

In the middle of this Friday show, Alex and I are once again joined by Scott Petrak, who covers the Browns for The Chronicle-Telegram and The Medina Gazette. We spend 30 minutes with Scott talking about the Browns’ quarterback situation, both currently and past the 2023 season, as well as previewing the Sunday Week 11 game in Cleveland.

If not already doing so, please follow Scott on Twitter/X at @ScottPetrak and make sure to read all of his work online at BrownsZone.com.

After having Scott on, Alex and I move forward with our own breakdown of the upcoming game between the Steelers and the Browns. We dedicate some extra time to talking about Steelers QB Kenny Pickett and his third-down completion percentage. We also focus heavily on Browns rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who will start on Sunday against the Steelers.

To close out this Friday show, Alex and I provide all of our picks against the spread for the remaining Week 11 games. We pick the final score of the Steelers-Browns game as well.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 123-minute episode, and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Browns Preview, AFC North Injuries, Coordinator Comments, Week 11 Picks, & Much More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2522736316

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 50 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n