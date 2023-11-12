2023 NFL Week 10 Picks & Predictions: Dave Bryan & Alex Kozora

Every Friday on The Terrible Podcast my co-host Alex Kozora and I pick all of the NFL games against the spread. I post those picks every Sunday morning throughout the season and track the results along the way. Here is a link to the Friday episode. We use the spreads that we see on Friday for our picks below and the lines come courtesy of our show sponsor, mybookie.ag.
|2023 Week 10 Games
|Line
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears 8:15 PM ET (THU)
|Bears -3.5
|Panthers +3.5
|Panthers +3.5
|Indianapolis Colts at New England Patriots 9:30 AM ET (SUN)
|Patriots +2
|Patriots +2
|Colts -2
|Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Ravens -6.5
|Ravens -6.5
|Ravens -6.5
|San Francisco 49ers at Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Jaguars +3
|49ers -3
|49ers -3
|New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Vikings +3
|Saints -3
|Saints -3
|Houston Texans at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Bengals -6.5
|Bengals -6.5
|Bengals -6.5
|Tennessee Titans at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Buccaneers -1
|Titans +1
|Titans +1
|Atlanta Falcons at Arizona Cardinals 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Cardinals +1.5
|Falcons -1.5
|Cardinals +1.5
|Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Chargers 4:05 PM ET (SUN)
|Chargers +3
|Chargers +3
|Lions -3
|New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Cowboys -17
|Cowboys -17
|Giants +17
|Washington Commanders at Seattle Seahawks 4:25 PM ET (SUN)
|Seahawks -6.5
|Seahawks -6.5
|Seahawks -6.5
|New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders 8:20 PM ET (SUN)
|Pick’em
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills 8:15 PM ET (MON)
|Bills -7.5
|Bills -7.5
|Bills -7.5
|Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM ET (SUN)
|Steelers -3.5
|Packers +3.5
|Steelers -3.5
|Steelers Game Final Score Prediction
|Steelers 20-17
|Steelers 24-16
|Week 9 Results
|7-7
|9-5
|2023 Results
|73-56-7
|63-66-7