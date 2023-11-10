The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Packers Preview, Injury Updates, Coordinator Comments, Week 10 Picks, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 47 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex and I get right to talking about the Thursday injury report for the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Sunday home game against the Green Bay Packers. We highlight how Friday will be an interesting day of practice when it comes to DT Cameron Heyward and ILB Elandon Roberts after both sat out on Thursday.

The Packers are dealing with some key injuries this week with the most notable being CB Jaire Alexander. We cover the latest regarding their health situation heading into Friday.

Steelers coordinators Matt Canada and Teryl Austin both held their weekly media sessions on Thursday, so Alex and I recap the main talking points to come out of those two press conferences. We also talk briefly about a few comments made by a couple of Steelers players since our Wednesdays show.

With the Steelers hosting the Packers on Sunday, Alex and I are joined by Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Tom has covered the Packers for an exceptionally long time, and he helps us break down the Sunday game in Pittsburgh. We spend 30 minutes with Tom talking about the Packers.

If not already doing so, please follow Tom on Twitter at @TomSilverstein and make sure to read his work online here: https://www.jsonline.com/staff/4804382002/tom-silverstein/.

After finishing up with Tom, Alex and I provide our own preview of the Steelers’ Sunday game against the Packers. We go over things to look for on offense, defense, and special teams for both teams during our Week 10 game preview.

As usual, Alex and I make our weekly game picks for the remaining contests on the NFL schedule this week. We obviously both pick the final score for the Steelers Sunday game against the Packers later in the show.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 131-minute episode, and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

