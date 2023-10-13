Watch: Troy Polamalu Stars In New Commercial

While Troy Polamalu is remembered on the field as one of the greatest defenders of his era and off the field for his Head and Shoulders commercial, Polamalu is starring in a new ad spot. He’s appearing in the latest Hyundai commercial, the former NFL safety promoting the “safety” features of the new Tucson.

The 80 second ad features some classic NFL music as Polamalu drives around town. Take a look at the full commercial.

His hear may be a little greyer these days but he still has the same flowing locks that made him easily identifiable on the football field. At least, when he wasn’t flying around the field, jumping over the line, or making one-handed interceptions. Those things made him pretty easy to pick out, too.

Polamalu, 42, has been relatively quiet since retiring from the NFL following the 2014 season. He’s starred in several Head and Shoulder commercials but largely lived his life with only occasional media appearances. In 2020, he was inducted into the Steelers’ Hall of Honor which recognizes the greatest players and contributors in franchise history. And he received the NFL’s highest honor when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2020, though the pandemic meant he had to wait until 2021 to give his speech and be officially enshrined.

A first round pick of the Steelers in 2003, he made eight Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams, helping the Steelers win Super Bowls in 2005 and 2008.

Polamalu is one of many current and former Steelers to appear in commercials this year. T.J. Watt has been featured in several commercials this year, most notably as “Taco Boy” for Old Paso products, an ad that plays at least once during every Thursday night game. The ad also features his brothers J.J. and Derek. Kenny Pickett and Ben Roethlisberger were also recently featured in a local car dealership ad earlier this month.