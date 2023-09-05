Watch: T.J. Watt Stars As ‘TacoBoy’ In Latest Old El Paso Commercial

Pittsburgh Steelers EDGE T.J. Watt, along with his brothers, Derek and J.J., are the stars of a new ad for Old El Paso, the Tex-Mex style brand by General Mills known for their taco shells and seasonings.

T.J. stars as “TacoBoy” and is seen with a plethora of Old El Paso products over a tray of tacos, while J.J. and Derek wear football jerseys in a practice facility. It’s inspired by the Adam Sandler movie The Waterboy, where Sandler stars as Bobby Boucher, a water boy for a college football team who suddenly becomes a hard-hitting menace on defense.

Later in the ad, a hot dog mascot comes over and yells “hot dogs are better,” which leads to T.J. taking him out with a perfect form tackle and leads J.J. to remark “now that’s a high-quality tackle.”

The ad is obviously trying to portray that tacos are a better game day foot than hot dogs, and they have some solid spokesmen in the Watt brothers. All three have played in the league, Derek and T.J. obviously with the Steelers, and the now-retired J.J. is a lock for the Hall of Fame. It’s actually a pretty funny ad, with T.J. dressed like a lumberjack rocking all sorts of taco packets inside his flannel shirt.

Hopefully Watt hits defenders as hard as he hits the hot dog man in the advert, and with him being fully healthy this season, the Steelers should be in line for a big season. Watt isn’t the first Steeler to star in commercials, with Cameron Heyward being the most recent and Joe Greene having the most famous, a Coca-Cola ad that’s one of the more famous commercials of all time. It’s also not the first TV spot for the Watt brothers, who also have starred in numerous Subway advertisements.

T.J is still a Subway spokesman, shouting out the brand in a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

You can watch the full advertisement below.