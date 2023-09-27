Watch: Ben Roethlisberger And Kenny Pickett Star In New Commercial

It was Kenny Pickett who replaced Ben Roethlisberger but for at least one instance this year, the two are on the same playing field. Pickett and Roethlisberger star in a new commercial for #1 Cochran, a popular dealership chain in the Pittsburgh area, that was just released.

The ad features Roethlisberger and Pickett talking about how lucky they are. Seemingly, they’re talking about being quarterbacks of the Pittsburgh Steelers, old and new, with Pickett asking Roethlisberger for advice. And then, plot twist, they’re actually talking about how Roethlisberger used to be featured in previous #1 Cochran commercials.

Watch the whole commercial below.

Ben Roethlisberger & Kenny Pickett in a new Number One Cochran commercial #Steelers #NFL 😂🤣pic.twitter.com/szkxYHNOXr — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) September 27, 2023

Pickett has been getting plenty of TV time in addition to his action on gameday. He and wife Amy are featured in a Levin Furniture commercial that started airing during the preseason.

Teammate T.J. Watt has also seen plenty of time on the big screen this year as well. He’s starred in ads for Old El Paso as “Tacoboy” that also had cameos by brothers J.J. and Derek Watt.

Watt was also featured in a recent Snickers commercial getting amped up for a rock concert, though he told reporters that in reality, he’s into country music. In terms of the better actor, right now you gotta go with T.J.

As you can tell, the Pickett/Roethlisberger ad is a little bit cheesy. But that makes for the perfect local ad spot. For the Steelers, there’s been a passing of the torch not just for who the quarterback will be. But who will star in the city’s commercials. That’s when you know you’ve made it in this town.