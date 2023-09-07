Depot Daily: T.J’s New Commercial, Benton Tours Hospital, J.J. Watt Jokes About Unretiring

Something new we’ll do daily for Steelers Depot. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing onto you guys.

Your Depot Daily for Sept. 7th.

T.J. Watt’s New Commercial

Tuesday, we showed you Watt starring in a pretty wild ad for Old El Paso, starring as “TacoBoy.” This time, he’s in a Snickers commercial as plain ‘ol T.J. Watt. Here, he’s rocking out during his bye week. And he’ll see you in the pit.

Watch the whole commercial below.

Benton Visits Hospital

Rookie nose tackle Keeanu Benton visited UPMC Magee-Womens hospital Tuesday, the players’ day off from practice where they often use that time to get involved with the community. The Steelers’ team site posted a slide show of his tour there with some adorable photos.

J.J. Watt Jokes About Unretiring

Nick Bosa is now the highest-paid defensive player in football with a contract that reportedly includes a $50 million signing bonus, most given to any non-QB in league history. It led retired DE J.J. Watt to joke he’d come back to the NFL if a team was going to pay him that kind of money.

Just getting a chance to sit down and look at the breakdown of Bosa’s new (very well-deserved) contract. I have a little more digging to do, but I’m starting to feel comfortable saying that I would consider un-retiring if offered a similar contract. Maybe. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 7, 2023

Bear in mind this is a joke — he clarified as much — and expect him to be away from the gridiron this fall. Except when he’s attending Steelers games to watch his younger brother play.

Peter King’s Playoff Predictions

Peter King posted his 2023 playoff predictions. He has the Steelers repeating what happened in 2021, making the playoffs as the seventh seed before being bounced by the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round. It would prolong the team’s postseason victory drought.

King predicts the Philadelphia Eagles making it back to the Super Bowl but this time hoisting the Lombardi, beating the Buffalo Bills in the big game.