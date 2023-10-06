Watch: The Depot 180 — October 6 — Episode 358

Episode 358 — Oct. 6, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North divisional matchup this Sunday. Kenny Pickett will be returning from his initially scary looking knee injury. The Steelers offense will look to bounce back and put together some semblance of success after another disappointing performance last week against the Houston Texans. In today’s episode, I discuss Kenny Pickett’s return. I also talk about the injury report for both teams including the Steelers rookie first round draft pick getting his first start in the NFL.

