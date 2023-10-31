Watch: The Depot 180 — October 31 — Episode 365

Episode 365 — Oct. 31, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-10 on Sunday and suffered a couple notable injuries in the process. In today’s episode, I discuss the loss and some of the factors that led to the outcome. I also talk about injuries for the Steelers and Tennessee Titans ahead of their Thursday Night Football game. Pittsburgh could be regaining Cameron Heyward into their lineup and Kenny Pickett told the media he would for sure be playing on Thursday.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.