Watch: The Depot 180 — October 3 — Episode 357

Episode 357 — Oct. 3, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers fell to the Houston Texans on the road in dramatic fashion. The score was 30-6, but that doesn’t paint the whole picture with a 16-6 score at the end of the third quarter. Kenny Pickett got injured on a dreadful 4th and 1 play call and the Texans ran away with the game. In today’s episode, I discuss some of the injuries and key aspects of this game. I also talk about the Steelers’ position in the AFC North and Mike Tomlin wanting to make “changes”.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.