Watch: The Depot 180 — October 27 — Episode 364

Episode 364 — Oct. 27, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will kick off a three game home-stand on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In today’s episode I discuss the injury report for both teams including QB Trevor Lawrence with a questionable game designation with a knee issue. I also discuss the issue at cornerback for the Steelers with three questionable designations at the position. Cam Heyward’s practice window was opened up on Thursday, so I discuss the specifics around that and a possible timetable for his return.

