Watch: The Depot 180 — October 20 — Episode 362

Episode 362 — Oct. 20, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers thought they were regaining two of their top offensive weapons in Pat Freiermuth and Diontae Johnson in Week Seven following the bye. But an aggravation of Freiermuth’s hamstring injury will hold him out at least one more week, if not longer. In today’s episode I discuss Darnell Washington as the next man up at tight end. I also break down the injury report for the Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams ahead of their Sunday matchup.

