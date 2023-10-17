Watch: The Depot 180 — October 17 — Episode 361

Episode 361 — Oct. 17, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their bye week and it came at just the right time. While most teams would prefer a bye week a little later in the season, the Steelers are getting back a handful of players from injuries. In today’s episode I run through all of the returning players, including a possible controversy looming at left tackle with Broderick Jones having played a solid game in his first career start. I also discuss the state of the Los Angeles Rams heading into Week Seven and the star players that the Steelers will need to account for.

