Watch: The Depot 180 — October 10 — Episode 359

Episode 358 — Oct. 10, 2023

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Somehow, someway, the Pittsburgh Steelers made just enough plays to secure the victory on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North divisional matchup. It wasn’t pretty, but the Steelers made just enough plays, particularly in the waning minutes of the game, to secure victory. In today’s episode I go over some of the key moments in the game. I also discuss the state of this team as far as injuries go heading into the bye week and who the team might get back following the break.

