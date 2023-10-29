Watch: LB Kwon Alexander Forces Fumble, Steelers Create Turnover Against Jaguars

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense continues to make splash plays in the midst of another slow offensive start. In Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was LB Kwon Alexander the early catalyst, forcing this fumble at the end of the first quarter. The ball was recovered by LB Cole Holcomb.

Jacksonville attempted a shovel pass to TE Evan Engram. But Alexander flew into the hole and put his head on the football, knocking it out of Engram’s hands and backwards. Off the bounce, Holcomb landed on the ball for the turnover.

It helped prevent Jacksonville from taking a two-score lead. Up 6-0 and in field goal range, the only points so far have come from Jaguars kicker Brandon McManus, who has hit a pair of 50 yarders. Pittsburgh’s inside linebackers have played well today, highlighted by Alexander and Holcomb. Both were free agent signings this offseason with Alexander inked to a one-year deal just after training camp started.

Pittsburgh’s offense has again struggled in the first quarter with just seven total yards through the first 15 minutes. True to form, the defense has kept the score low and provided impact plays to keep the Steelers hanging around throughout the first half.

As of this writing, the second quarter has just started. Pittsburgh trails, 6-0.