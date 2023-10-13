Season 14, Episode 36 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers being on their bye week. We start off by discussing a few recent comments made by offensive coordinator Matt Canada that need addressing.

We get right into addressing the recent speculation that former NFL head coach Jon Gruden could wind up as the Steelers next offensive coordinator. We follow that up by speculating if the team’s next OC will be an outside hire with experience, or another promotion from within the organization.

The Steelers’ running game has been pretty much nonexistent so far this season, so Alex and I dive deep into a conversation about that. We discuss what has worked, what hasn’t worked and what he hope to see more of moving forward into the 2023 season. We throw around a lot of stats concerning the running game to date.

Do the Steelers need to run more RPOs on offense? We discuss that and also talk about how the Steelers offense is tipping run when QB Kenny Pickett is under center.

We give our brief overviews of Pickett through five games of the 2023 season and discuss what we are hoping to see more of in his game coming out of the bye week.

The Steelers coaches all met the media this past week, so we sift through those and discuss the notable things to come out of all of those sessions.

Alex and I move on to give our NFL picks against the spread for the remaining Week Six games.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 77-minute episode, and we get to a several listener emails to close out the show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers On Bye Week, Offensive Run Game Woes, Week 6 Picks, Listener Emails, & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5596983522

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 36 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n