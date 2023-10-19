Teryl Austin Says Rams’ Offensive Scheme ‘Stresses’ Run Defense

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the most innovative coaches in the league with head coach Sean McVay, and McVay’s unique offensive scheme could pose some challenges for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin broke down how the Rams’ motion and using rookie WR Puka Nacua as an in-line blocker on some run downs makes it complicated for a defense.

“I would say it would probably be some of the motions and some of the things that he does with guys, in terms of where guys block in the run game. They’ll have some unconventional things that way, you’ll see No. 17 insert up inside and block guys and block linebackers. It’s kind of unique that way, and it stresses, sometimes, your run game,” Austin said via Chris Adamski of TribLive on Twitter.

Steelers DC Teryl Austin on the challenge of acing Rams coach Sean McVay’s offensive scheme pic.twitter.com/4NVcgeeSMC — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) October 19, 2023

As an offensive play-caller, McVay uses motion at the third-highest rate in the NFL, just behind Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers and a bit behind Shanahan’s former offensive coordinator, Mike McDaniel, who has the Miami Dolphins’ offense looking unstoppable.

One of the cooler aspects of these play caller scores is the correlation with motion rate. Zac Taylor, a McVay prodigy, has failed to give Burrow and the Bengals' offense answers. If this team fails to reach the playoffs, he'll be on the hot seat heading into the offseason. https://t.co/fMNqyri86u pic.twitter.com/3RDy6DJai8 — Steven Patton (@PattonAnalytics) October 18, 2023

The Rams have used some form of pre-snap motion on 136 snaps this season, and 75 of them have been a pass play while 61 have been a run play. The Rams have been able to get really nice production out of RB Kyren Williams this season (456 yards and six touchdowns, 4.7 yards per carry) in their ground game and the unique ways they can utilize blockers in the run game. But Williams is going to be out Sunday, as is backup Ronnie Rivers, leaving rookie Zach Evans as the primary ball carrier for the Rams.

Evans has seen just four carries so far this season, so while the Rams have had success on the ground with Williams, there’s no guarantee it will carry over with Evans even with the scheme. But the Steelers’ run defense has been shaky this season, and the Rams can exploit that by throwing a lot of window dressing and pre-snap motion to open up holes for Evans or backups Royce Freeman and Myles Gaskin.

It’s time for the Steelers to show they can step up and defend the run, even if they will face a non-traditional run offense that may require more effort to stop. It’s not as if the Rams are trotting an All-Pro out at running back, and the run defense has been an issue that needs to be fixed. Coming out of the bye, it’s time for the Steelers to show they’re capable of doing so.