Schefter: Rams RB Kyren Williams Expected To Miss Sunday’s Game Against Steelers

After rushing for a career-high almost 160 yards in the 26-9 win over the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams is expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

An MRI today revealed that Rams’ RB Kyren Williams has a sprained ankle that is expected to sideline him for Sunday’s game vs. the Steelers but is not considered a long-term injury, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 16, 2023

According to Schefter, Williams has a sprained ankle that will cause him to miss the Week Seven matchup against the Steelers, though Schefter is reporting that the injury not believed to be of the long-term variety.

Williams was injured late in the Week Six win over the Cardinals as Los Angeles leaned heavily on the run game in the second half, helping the Rams pull away for the convincing win. Williams carried the football 20 times for the 158 yards and a touchdown. Williams has emerged as the Rams’ top back this season, which led to Los Angeles trading former starter Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings a few weeks ago.

Previously, Rams head coach Sean McVay stated after the win over the Cardinals that Williams “is gonna be good,” according to Rams’ beat writer Jordan Rodrigue of The Athletic. Now, with the MRI revealing the ankle sprain, the Rams will be shorthanded at the running back position on Sunday.

Sean McVay says he thinks Kyren Williams (ankle) “is gonna be good” (referring to health) — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) October 15, 2023

On the year, Williams has rushed for 456 yards and six touchdowns on 97 carries, adding another 13 receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown. Along with Williams, backup running back Ronnie Rivers is expected to miss four to five weeks due to his knee injury, according to a report from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

An Injured Reserve trip could be in the future for Rivers.

While Kyren Williams’ MRI revealed just an ankle sprain that may knock him out this week, the news was not as positive for Ronnie Rivers. Source says he has a Grade 3 PCL sprain and is out 4-5 weeks. That likely means IR. https://t.co/DXhoRvHAxM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 16, 2023

With Williams and Rivers out on Sunday, the Rams are down to sixth-round rookie running back Zach Evans on the 53-man roster. Los Angeles also has veteran Royce Freeman on the practice squad. Chances are, the Rams could find themselves looking for running back help on the open market ahead of the Week Seven matchup against the Steelers, who have struggled to stop the run this season.

Losing Williams is a big blow for the Rams’ offense that has aimed for balance in recent weeks. It’s a huge development for the Steelers though as Los Angeles could be forced into a more one-dimensional approach on Sunday due to bodies available.