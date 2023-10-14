T.J. Watt Fined For Two Separate Incidents Against Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt was fined for two separate incidents against the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh’s 20-17 Week Five win.

Watt was first fined for unnecessary roughness that occurred with 2:38 in the second quarter, the play where Watt went high and hit Baltimore WR Zay Flowers after Flowers dropped a pass. That hit cost Watt $11,473.

Watt was also fined for removing his helmet after clinching the win with a sack of Lamar Jackson. That fine was for unsportsmanlike conduct and was slightly more expensive, costing him $13,659. The two fines added up to $25,132.

Watt was not flagged for the hit on Flowers, but he was flagged for removing his helmet, which obviously didn’t matter in the scheme of things as the Steelers just had to take a knee.

It’ll end up being an expensive bye week for Watt, who also suffered a dislocated finger and multiple torn finger ligaments in the win.

But Watt won’t miss any time and he’ll look to build on his NFL-high eight sacks when the Steelers return from their bye week to take on the Los Angeles Rams next week. Watt already tied the single-season NFL sack record, but he has a real chance to break that record this season.

It’s the first two times Watt has been fined this year. He was also fined against the Ravens during the 2021 season for taunting. All NFL fine amounts are set by the CBA and go up a predetermined percentage each year. All fines go to charity.