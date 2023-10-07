‘T.J. Is The Perfect Pass Rusher:’ Defensive Line Coach Karl Dunbar Breaks Down What Makes Watt Special

It’s no secret that Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt is one of the best players in the league. He’s a true game-changer and the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year is tied for the league lead with six sacks through four weeks in the 2023 season. Defensive line coach Karl Dunbar, who’s coached Watt since the 2018 season, broke down what makes Watt so talented in the latest episode of The Standard.

“I think T.J. is the perfect pass rusher. That long, lean, slinky body that can get in and out of things,” Dunbar said via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “T.J. is relentless. He has everything you want. He’s smart, he’s athletic, he can change direction, he’s powerful when he has to be. And his knowledge of the game helps him get around bigger guys. He’s more athletic than most big offense tackles, and when our secondary does a good job of covering people for 2.5 seconds, he can get there.”

With Pittsburgh’s offense off to a slow start in 2023, Watt’s dominance is as important as ever for the Steelers. His fumble return touchdown in Week Two against the Cleveland Browns helped the Steelers pull off a come-from-behind win despite putting up negative offensive yards in the fourth quarter, and he’s been a constant presence when it comes to getting after the quarterback.

Alongside Alex Highsmith, the Steelers have one of the better pass-rushing duos in the league, if not the best. The Steelers’ philosophy has always been built around creating pressure and getting after the quarterback, and with Watt they’ve been able to do so. His film study habits are second to none, and his athleticism and repertoire of pass-rush moves help him stay among the best in the league even in his sixth season in the NFL.

His ability to read quarterbacks also helps separate him from other pure pass rushers around the league, as he’s always a threat to knock or intercept a ball at the line of scrimmage. He had two picks last season, and for his career, he has 39 passes defenses, including two this season.

He’s an integral piece to Pittsburgh’s defense, and without him you can make a good argument that this team isn’t .500 right now. He’s truly a special talent, and as Dunbar said, when the coverage holds up, Watt is going to be able to make a play.

He was surprisingly held without a sack against the Houston Texans and their banged-up offensive line last week. But this week, he’s going up against another backup tackle in Daniel Faalele this week, assuming Morgan Moses, who’s listed as doubtful, doesn’t suit up. Faalele is listed at 6-8 and 380 pounds, and with Watt being able to use his athleticism and smarts to beat bigger tackles, he could be in for another big game against the Baltimore Ravens tomorrow.