T.J. Watt Facing Another Favorable Matchup With Ravens RT Morgan Moses Doubtful For Sunday

For the second straight week, Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt finds himself staring down a favorable matchup on the other side of the line of scrimmage.

Last week, Watt dealt with Houston Texans backup right tackle George Fant with standout starter Tytus Howard on injured reserve. Though Watt was quiet against the Texans, it didn’t take away from the fact that it was a favorable matchup for the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year.

On Sunday, it will be another favorable matchup as Baltimore Ravens right tackle Morgan Moses — one of the best right tackles in football this season — is doubtful for the 1 p.m. game at Acrisure Stadium, which should push either Patrick Mekari or Daniel Faalele into the starting lineup across from Watt.

Prior to a shoulder injury, Moses had played in 134 consecutive NFL games and was having quite a start to his season. In 240 snaps this season, Moses graded out at a 75.3 overall from Pro Football Focus, including an 80.2 in the run game and 75.1 in pass protection. Moses had allowed just five pressures and one sack — in Week One — on 130 pass blocking reps.

Without Moses, the Ravens will turn to Mekari or Faalele.

Faalele, the former Minnesota Gophers hulking right tackle, came on in relief of Moses last week in Cleveland after the veteran was injured and played 29 snaps in the 28-3 win. Faalele really struggled, grading out at a 32.8 from Pro Football Focus overall, including a 19.8 in pass protection. He allowed two pressures and a sack in just 16 pass-blocking reps against Cleveland.

In two NFL seasons, Faalele has played just 204 snaps, with a majority of those coming at left tackle in 2022.

That’s where Mekari could come in. He’s the Swiss Army Knife of the Ravens’ offensive line and has played 217 snaps for Baltimore so far this season with 204 coming at left tackle in place of Ronnie Stanley. Mekari graded out a 63.3 overall on the season but just a 52.6 in pass protection, allowing nine pressures and two sacks so far.

With Stanley slated to play Sunday, that should kick Mekari to right tackle where he is currently listed as the top backup behind Moses.

Mekari does have experience at right tackle against the Steelers, having played 15 snaps there last season in Week 17 against the Steelers, and then another 100 snaps at right tackle in 2021 in the season, with 40 snaps in Week 13 and 60 snaps in Week 18.

For what it’s worth, in those 115 snaps at right tackle against the Steelers, Mekari allowed just three total pressures. When he did have to deal with Watt in 2021, he didn’t do it alone, getting a lot of help from an extra tight end and a running back behind him. That didn’t stop Watt from having great days.

In the Week 13 matchup against the Ravens, Watt had 11 pressures with 3.5 sacks. In Week 18 that season, Watt added another six pressures and a sack, tying the NFL’s single-season sacks record in the process.

Watt is having quite the start to his 2023 season, too, and is likely very angry still with his performance on the road in Week Four against the Texans. So far this season, Watt is tied for the NFL lead with 6.0 sacks, has 22 total pressures and has a PFF grade of 91.9 overall, good for the sixth-highest grade at the position in football.

He has something to prove this week, especially at home after a disappointing Week Four performance. The Steelers need a big game from him, too. He has a favorable matchup — again. He has to take advantage of it this time.