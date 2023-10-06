Ravens Week Five Friday Injury Report: Odafe Oweh Out For Sunday’s Game

The Baltimore Ravens released their Friday injury report, and they out two players for Sunday’s contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers. EDGE Odafe Oweh is out with an ankle injury, while S Daryl Worley is out with a shoulder injury.

WR Rashod Bateman was taken off the injury report and will be good to go for Sunday’s game. Fellow WR Odell Beckham Jr. is questionable but said earlier today that he expects to play against Pittsburgh as he deals with an ankle injury. He was limited in practice all week.

Ravens. WR Odell Beckham Jr. said he expects to play Sunday against the Steelers. He has missed the past two games with an ankle injury. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 6, 2023

OT Morgan Moses didn’t practice today after being limited yesterday, and his status is doubtful for Sunday. RBs Justice Hill and Keaton Mitchell are both questionable, as is OT Ronnie Stanley, who got a rest day today. S Marcus Williams and CB Jalyn Armour-Davis are also both off the injury report and will play Sunday.

CB Marlon Humphrey logged his first full practice of the week but is listed as questionable for Sunday.

With Moses being doubtful, the Steelers will likely once again face a backup offensive tackle. Hopefully, the defense fares better against a backup than they did last week. The Steelers didn’t bring down the quarterback once against the Texans despite Houston starting Austin Deculus, who had never logged an NFL offensive snap prior to last Sunday, and George Fant.

The Ravens will be much healthier for this week than they were in their 28-3 win over the Cleveland Browns last week, and we could be in store for a typical close, hard-fought Steelers-Ravens matchup on Sunday afternoon.