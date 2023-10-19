Steelers Work Out Two Receivers Thursday

The Pittsburgh Steelers worked out two wide receivers on Thursday, bringing in veterans Keke Coutee and Dazz Newsome for an up-close look at them. The news was first reported by NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

Coutee has more NFL success than Newsome, with 85 receptions for 966 yards and four touchdowns in 33 games. He began his career with the Houston Texans and also spent time with the Indianapolis Colts. His best season came in 2020, when the 2018 fourth-round draft pick had 30 receptions for 488 yards and three touchdowns for Houston. Coming out of Texas Tech, Coutee ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the 2018 NFL Combine. He measured in at 5906 and 181 pounds and had a vertical jump of 34.5 inches. Coutee has 24 punt returns for 200 yards in his career, along with five kick returns for 97 yards.

Coutee also spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins during the offseason, but he was released by Miami ahead of final roster cuts.

Newsome was drafted by the Bears in the sixth round in 2021, but he has just two receptions for 23 yards in his career. He also has six punt returns for 75 yards, and he most recently spent time with the San Francisco 49ers. He also spent two days on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad last year in addition to his tenure with the Bears. Newsome ran a 4.59 4o-yard dash at his Pro Day and measured in at 5101 and 190 pounds at the Combine.

The Steelers have shuffled the receivers on their practice squad a little bit this season, something that could continue if they saw something they liked out of Coutee or Newsome. The Steelers have wide receivers Duece Watts, Denzel Mims and Dez Fitzpatrick on their practice squad.

It’s worth noting that both Newsome and Coutee have return experience, with the Steelers getting rid of a kick return option in Desmond King II this week and both RB Godwin Igwebuike and WR Gunner Olszewski on the roster bubble due to the projected returns of RB Anthony McFarland Jr. and WR Diontae Johnson. McFarland is expected to return kicks upon his return, but the Steelers may be looking for other options if necessary down the line.