Steelers Vs. Rams: Inactives For Week 7

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactives for their Week Seven Sunday road game against the Los Angeles Rams, and this week only four players are on it due to the team currently carrying a 52-man active roster.

This week, QB Mason Rudolph, OT Dylan Cook, DT Breiden Fehoko, and CB Darius Rush are the inactive players for the Steelers. Rudolph, however, is in uniform once again as he has been given the emergency third-quarterback designation. This is the sixth time this season that has happened.

As for Cook and Fehoko, they are both inactive in Week Seven after being active for the first time this season in Week Five. Neither saw playing time in that Week Five game. They are both inactive against the Rams due to the Steelers getting back injured offensive linemen Dan Moore Jr. and James Daniels and DE DeMarvin Leal this week. Those three players were all inactive in Week Five.

As for Rush being inactive, he is a rookie cornerback who was signed off the practice squad of the Kanas City Chiefs this past week.

Of note on this Week Seven Sunday, RB Godwin Igwebuike is active for the Steelers for the first time since signing with the team. He might return kickoffs against the Rams now that the Steelers have moved on from CB Desmond King II and WR Gunner Olszewski this past week.

Steelers’ Inactive Players Week 7 vs. Rams:

QB Mason Rudolph (3rd)

OT Dylan Cook

DT Breiden Fehoko

CB Darius Rush

Rams’ Inactive Players:

OLB Nick Hampton

RB Myles Gaskin

DL Larrell Murchison

OL Zach Thomas

OT Warren McClendon