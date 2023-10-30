Steelers Vs. Jaguars Week Eight: PFF Grades And Total Snaps

Same story, different day. Slow start/lack of yardage on offense, splash but big plays allowed on defense, this time leading to a 10-20 loss. In this article, I will provide data from Pro Football Focus (PFF) and some takeaways.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three players here. The best offensive grade was QB Kenny Pickett (76.8, 28 snaps), playing the majority of the first half before taking a hit and injured (ribs), unable to return. Controversial non-roughing the passer, with an eerily similar play called against Pittsburgh’s defense. Pickett went 10/16 for 73 yards, including one big-time throw and no turnover-worthy plays. No touchdowns or interceptions, a 73.2 rating, in another slow offensive start.
Four three-and-outs to open the game, including two drops from WR Diontae Johnson (69.4, 61) on the opening drive. Pickett missed Johnson on what should have been an easy red zone touchdown, continuing his touchdown-less drought since way back in 2021. Nice game from Johnson otherwise (14 targets, eight catches), with each reception going for eight yards or more.
RT Chukwuma Okorafor (70.5. 67 snaps) was a bit higher in the grades than I expected, struggling particularly early in the game: allowed a sack, a third-down holding penalty he was beaten on, and failed to land second level/pulling blocks in the run game. Better second half, particularly noting pass-blocking performance that aligns with his grades (71.4 PBLK, 65.7 RBLK).
RB Jaylen Warren (70.2, 33) led the team in rushing yards, but a low bar of only 19 on five carries (3.9 YPA). The longest RB carry of the first half was three yards, which is unacceptable. His longest play of the game was an 11-yard catch. The offense sucks right now, as the grades emphasize, and Warren makes this tier thanks to his great 83.6 PBLK grade.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four players. WR Allen Robinson II (48.3, 46) was only targeted once in the passing game, intercepted in triple coverage downfield. Seemed to be up and down (more of the latter) as a run blocker (58.4), compared to a 65.6 PBLK.
QB Mitch Trubisky (42.3, 39) played the most snaps at the position, entering late in the first half. He went 15/27 for 138 yards (55.6 completion rate) and the only touchdown of the game, but had two interceptions, a 51.2 rating, and two sacks including a fumble (thankfully able to recover). On top of the two picks, he had two turnover-worthy plays and no big-time throws. Worst graded quarterback this weekend, and must be better if Pickett is unable to go Thursday.
C Mason Cole (41.4, 67) regressed after a better performance in week seven. Particularly in RBLK in my opinion (37.0), along with a 40.3 PBLK that was slightly lower than I anticipated, for a 31.2 season grade that is second worst at the position.
The lowest grade on offense was TE Rodney Williams (31.9, 12). He was targeted twice late in the game with no catches, including a bad drop on a short target along the sideline. Did note a couple of positive run blocks, but up and down in that regard (57.3). Curiously out-snapped Darnell Washington (ten) but that decision didn’t go well.
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
The highest grade on defense and overall was EDGE Nick Herbig (94.7). He made his nine snaps count with another big play, a forced fumble, and a huge turnover with Jacksonville driving and up six points at the time. Did note he blocked out on a play in run defense though, and no pressures on his three pass-rush snaps.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (81.9, nine) was higher than anticipated, a season-best by far after no snaps the previous game. He did have a nice one-yard run tackle after being blocked out on the prior carry and earned a 79.2 RDEF grade on six snaps against the run, but no pressures on three pass snaps (55.5).
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Six players here. DL DeMarvin Leal (78.8, 14) had a nice shed in run defense on a four-yard run tackle, and provided a hurry in limited snaps, with a 77.1 RDEF and 60.9 PRSH grade. Fellow DL Montravius Adams (78.6) was the highest-graded defender with an above-average snap count (24), deservingly. He provided four total tackles, three stops against the run with a long of four yards, including a great TFL of three (72.7 RDEF). Also provided two hurries and a nice push as a pass rusher through the game (70.3 PRSH).
EDGE Markus Golden (75.9, 14) had a good game in run defense, with two tackles for no gain (one on third down). He was unable to get off a block later in the game, then noted a nice pass rush. Fellow EDGE T.J. Watt (75.4, 56) tied for a team-high three pressures including an awesome sack, providing pressure on another sack, and batted a pass on the other. It was a down performance with a 62.6 RDEF though, pancaked by a TE on one and aligned at off-ball LB on another that bounced to the edge.
CB Joey Porter Jr. (73.3, 59) continued to play well overall with more opportunity. Had solid plays in coverage and an improved showing as a tackler, including a slant on an island for a third down stop. He was hit with a facemask penalty on a tackle though, and unfortunately had to clean up two explosive passes on his five total tackles. Two catches allowed on four targets for 20 yards, only five in YAC, answering the call for being the full-time starting corner.
S Minkah Fitzpatrick (72.6) unfortunately exited the game after just eight snaps with a hamstring injury. The all-pro is already ruled out for week nine, painful news an impossible multi-man job to replace him. He had two tackles including a third down stop in the game.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Four players here. DL Larry Ogunjobi (49.2, 53) had a rough game, particularly with no pressures on 27 pass rushes, a missed tackle, and a neutral-zone penalty in the fourth quarter. He did start the game better as a tackler with three stops but was pushed around in run defense especially as the game wore on.
S Damontae Kazee (46.0, 67) was thrust into more action with the early injury to Fitzpatrick. Similarly, it was required that he made tackles on chunk plays as the last line of defense. He had a big interception in the end zone, but an awkward return stepping out at the two-yard line instead of a kneel down, had a big missed tackle on a third and one late, and a part of a busted coverage on the long 56-yard touchdown.
CB James Pierre (36.5, nine) was part of another debatable call early, great coverage in my opinion but crucially called pass interference on third down. It didn’t end there, with a hold on another would be stop on third and seven, ugh. The lowest grade on defense was LB Kwon Alexander (33.2, 38). He provided a huge hit on a shovel pass to force a fumble for a key turnover. Also came free on a blitz, which forced a throwaway. Noted occasions of his aggressive gap shooting in the run game missing, but didn’t expect the 24.6 RDEF that’s worst among LBs in week eight thus far.
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
The highest grade on special teams was Miles Killebrew (83.3, 18), making a tackle on a nine-yard punt return.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three players here. Mark Robinson (79.9, 18), LS Christian Kuntz (76.7, ten) including a tackle on a 13-yard return, and Darnell Washington (73.5, ten).
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three players. Chandon Sullivan (49.9, 12), Kazee (48.7, nine), and, of course, Isaac Seumalo (39.6, four) got the lowest grade on the lone special teams penalty. Wraps a bow on the questionable calls, this one coach Mike Tomlin said he hasn’t seen in 17 years at the helm.
Surprises:
- LB Cole Holcomb (58.6, 64) led the team with 11 total tackles, had a key fumble recovery, a nice pass rush, along with three third-down stops in the first half (two run, one a no-gain screen pass). I noted him being blocked out against the run on a couple of occasions (58.3), and charged with four catches allowed, but only 24 yards and nine in YAC, with a harsh 62.4 coverage grade.
- Loudermilk’s second-best 81.9 DEF grade.
- Alexander’s lowest 33.2 DEF grade.
Who were yours?
STEELERS VS. JAGUARS WEEK 8 SNAPS & REGULAR SEASON TOTAL SNAPS:
Snap Leaders Week 8: OFF-OL (sans Moore). DEF-Peterson. ST-Nick Herbig.
Season: TOTAL-Peterson (only player with 500-plus). OFF-Seumalu/Cole. DEF-Peterson. ST-Nick Herbig.
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.