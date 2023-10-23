Steelers Open As Underdogs To Jaguars In Week Eight

Despite the Pittsburgh Steelers upsetting the Los Angeles Rams Sunday to move to 4-2 on their season, they’re still underdogs for their next game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. According to the sportsbook VSIN, the Jaguars are opening as 1.5 point favorites for the Week Eight game. The over/under for the game sits at 41.5.

Both teams are coming off Week Seven victories. Pittsburgh beat Los Angeles 24-17 Sunday, a come-from-behind performance that saw the Steelers score 14 fourth quarter points after trailing through the first three quarters. In typical Steelers’ fashion, it wasn’t pretty and the offense and defense had their share of miscues. Pittsburgh had just three points at halftime and needed a T.J. Watt interception to set up their first touchdown, QB Kenny Pickett sneaking over the goal line from a half-yard out.

But the Steelers got hot over the final 15 minutes and dominated the game’s final frame. QB Kenny Pickett and the offense closed out the final 5:28 of the game, not giving the Rams a final chance to try and tie the game. Pittsburgh’s defense allowed big plays, including a 31-yard touchdown at the end of the first half, but they got key stops late to pull off the victory. After the game, Mike Tomlin praised the team’s tenacity and finding a way to win.

Jacksonville opened up the NFL’s week by beating the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, moving to 5-2 and a firm lead in the AFC South. Enjoying a comfortable lead for most of the game, the Saints rallied from being down 24-9 to start the fourth quarter and tied the game with 6:38 left. A 44-yard touchdown by WR Christian Kirk, a short catch followed by a long run, put the Jaguars back on top.

Christian Kirk is fast and the Jaguars have the lead 💯#JAXvsNO on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/89nUeCngbn pic.twitter.com/SQfWTMpTUg — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2023

In a final chance to tie, New Orleans drove the length of the field and had four chances to put the ball in the end zone but failed to convert, including a costly end zone drop by TE Foster Moreau. The Jaguars have the advantage of the “mini-bye” off their Thursday game, though they will have to travel to Pittsburgh for this weekend’s game.

Pittsburgh and Jacksonville will kickoff at 1 PM/EST Sunday afternoon.