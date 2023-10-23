‘They Cut Their Eyelids Off:’ Mike Tomlin Praises Steelers’ Resiliency

To the non-Pittsburgh Steelers fan, “they cut their eyelids off” doesn’t sound like a compliment. Or anything positive. It’s more horror film than football field. But in Mike Tomlin’s words, it’s often required to win games. Especially the way the Steelers go about things.

That’s exactly what they did in Week Seven’s 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

“I just love the fight in this group,” Tomlin told reporters via the team’s YouTube channel. “They don’t blink. They cut their eyelids off, man. They go at it. And it’s like I told them, it’s not a compliment, it’s required.”

The phrase “don’t blink” is one Tomlin has used for years. And it’s been a useful quote in moments where the Steelers seemed down and out. Famously, NFL Films once caught Tomlin telling his team that ahead of their 34-27 comeback win over the Denver Broncos in 2015, rallying from being down 27-10. It’s an ironic comment coming from a head coach who blinks more in press conferences than anyone else. But the message cuts through.

Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Rams didn’t require nearly as dramatic a comeback. But it necessitated the same resolve. As has become routine for the Steelers, they did just enough to hang around the first three quarters but didn’t play well by anyone’s definition. They entered the final stanza of play trailing 17-10. In typical fashion, they came on late. QB Kenny Pickett was excellent as the Steelers’ offense controlled nearly the entire quarter.

As tweeted by our Dave Bryan, Pickett completed all seven of his passes with a QB rating nearly touching 120.

In the 4th quarter against the Rams, Kenny Pickett was 7 of 7 passing for 138 yards with a long completion of 39 yards. 118.8 rating in that quarter. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 23, 2023

Defensively, the Steelers shut down a Rams offense that largely had success up until that point, a unit only hurting itself with drops and missed field goals/extra points. But Los Angeles ran just eight plays and recorded 25 yards in the final quarter as Pittsburgh held under the ball for the final 5:28.

The Rams 4th quarter: – 8 plays

– 25 yards

– Zero points Pittsburgh dominated the last 15 minutes. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) October 22, 2023

Pittsburgh followed a similar path to win in Week Five over the Baltimore Ravens. Like this game, the Ravens had chances to put the game away but hurt themselves with drops and miscues. The Steelers stormed back late, Pickett hitting WR George Pickens for a 41-yard touchdown in the final moments for a hard fought win.

The Steelers are living and dying by this sword. Either they get blown out (49ers, Texans) or they win in this close and dramatic fashion. It doesn’t always feel like the optimal model but right now, wins are wins. And Tomlin, for all his warts and critiques, has been able to effectively deliver this message throughout his career.