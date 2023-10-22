‘The Moment’s Never Too Big For Him’: T.J. Watt Praises Kenny Pickett’s Moxie In Comeback Win

Through the first half of football in SoFi Stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers still looked like the sluggish, anemic offense that entered the bye week 3-2 and atop of the AFC North but with a minus-31 point differential and living off a couple of splash plays and stellar play from their defense.

However, the offense came alive in the second half. Pittsburgh had three touchdown drives in four possessions, having back-to-back drives in the fourth quarter where QB Kenny Pickett stepped up to make some big throws as well as having the running game kick into gear late, scoring two rushing touchdowns with RBs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren both getting into the end zone.

OLB T.J. Watt was asked about Pickett’s performance following the game and his progression in his second season as the offense came to life in the second half.

“He’s continuing to grow,” Watt told reporters regarding Pickett on video from Steelers.com. “He’s always had moxie. He’s able to step up in late-game situations and the moment’s never too big for him and we trusted him and believe in him. That’s all through the hard work that he’s put in. Not all you guys can see the work that goes on behind the scenes and that’s why we have so much trust in him.”

Pickett finished the game 17-of-25 for 230 yards and had a rushing touchdown from the goal line. He connected with WR Diontae Johnson on a big 39-yard catch and run to start the fourth quarter and completed several crucial throws to Johnson, WR George Pickens, and TE Connor Heyward on Pittsburgh’s final TD drive to get the go-ahead score.

Pickett has been praised for his work ethic by both the coaching staff as well as his teammates, working tirelessly to improve on his mistakes and continue to improve. We saw improvement from Pickett as the game wore on, and the offense generated forms of life coming off the bye after being so stagnant to start the season, scoring three touchdowns in the second half to win on the ground and improve to 4-2 on the year.

It wasn’t all pretty from Pickett and the offense as there are still several notable kinks that need to be worked out, but it’s a step in the right direction for a Steelers team that is looking to build some positive momentum. Pickett has been Captain Clutch in crucial moments of games dating back to last season, making big plays against the Ravens a couple weeks ago to help Pittsburgh squeak out a close win. They did the same today, showing Steeler Nation why the coaching staff and his teammates see him as their captain and leader on offense.