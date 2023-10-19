Steelers Bye Week: PFF Grades And Total Snaps Through Week Five

Coming off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ bye week, I wanted to provide full-season grades and total snaps from Pro Football Focus (PFF), with visuals and tables sorted a bit differently than my weekly articles, along with some takeaways.
Offense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
NONE.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
The highest season grade on offense is held by WR George Pickens (73.5, 273 snaps). In five games, he has 22 catches for 393 yards, impressively no drops, and two explosive touchdowns. Those scores were highlights of Pickens’ 17.9 yards per reception to date, which ties for seventh best in the NFL (minimum of 15 targets). He also holds the same rank in average yards after catch at 6.3, playing very well overall in the absence of WR Diontae Johnson, including 60-plus run blocking and run grades on a 16-yard run last game.
Speaking of Johnson, he was the second and final player to make this tier (71.4, 27). In his lone action in the season opener, he had three catches on six targets for 48 yards and no touchdowns. Pittsburgh has certainly missed him, and his return should help the struggling offense trend positively moving forward.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Five players here. C Mason Cole has unfortunately struggled this year (48.5, 304). He has a 58.4 RBLK and 26.2 PBLK grade on the year, which is fifth worst and dead last among NFL centers (min. 200 snaps). The latter includes 13 pressures allowed (tied for third most). Here’s to hoping he can return to more steady play that we saw in 2022.
TE Darnell Washington (46.3, 150) has unfortunately had a slower start among the 2023 rookie draft class. Most notable is his inconsistent run blocking to date (48.2), a piece of Pittsburgh’s struggles on the ground. More expected, he’s been quiet as a receiver with only three targets and one catch.
T Dan Moore (29.3, 187) has a 42.2 RBLK and 19.9 PBLK grade, which are third worst and dead last, respectively, in the league among tackles (min. 100 snaps). He’s allowed 20 pressures, which ties for ninth most at the position and is the only tackle with at least 20 in just four games played. He missed Week Five due to injury, with rookie OT Broderick Jones getting his first NFL start. The latter has played well, grading at 66.5, which is fourth best on Steelers offense on 121 snaps this season.
QB Mitch Trubisky (29.2, 10) saw limited action late in Week Four when QB Kenny Pickett was injured, going 3-of-5 for 18 yards with a dropped pass and a turnover-worthy play.
The worst grade on offense is held by WR Gunner Olszewski (28.1, five). His only target resulted in a lost fumble in Week Two. That, along with crucial special teams errors, points to his time in Pittsburgh likely ending soon.
STEELERS OFFENSIVE GRADES AND SNAPS THROUGH WEEK 5:
Defense:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
The highest-graded player on defense and overall this season is EDGE T.J. Watt (91.6, 299). His grade ranks fourth at the position in the NFL (min. 100 snaps) and tied for fourth in pass-rush grade. Watt is tied for the league lead in sacks (eight), fumble recoveries (three), and he has a defensive touchdown. He also ties for eighth in pressures (27), an 81.2 RBLK grade that ranks sixth. His strong season to date has been a pleasure to watch.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
EDGE Alex Highsmith (88.1, 293) is living up to the “Elite Robin” status as coach Mike Tomlin eloquently describes. The dynamic duo is a huge reason for Pittsburgh’s winning record. His grade ranks 11th, along with an 85.9 pass rush grade (ninth), and Highsmith leads the NFL at the position in tackling grade (83.7). The fourth-year veteran is tied for 18th in pressures (23), two forced fumbles (T-third), two sacks, and a pick six in Week Two.
Rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. (81.9, 86) is the second and final player in this group. He has earned more playing time with his encouraging play amidst a struggling position room, including a 0.0 passer rating allowed when targeted. He is the only cornerback with more than 12 coverage snaps (76) to accomplish this, allowing only one catch on seven targets for 12 yards (82.2 coverage grade). Run defense (65.1) and tackling (28.6) are his lower marks, including two missed tackles, so hopefully that improves moving forward.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Four players here. LB Mark Robinson (79.5, four) saw limited time in Week Three, with two tackles for loss against the run.
Rookie DL Keeanu Benton (78.3, 140) has played well with his best grade a 75.5 pass rush — that ranks 19th at the position in the NFL — along with five pressures and a sack. His lowest grade is a 56.9 in tackling with two misses.
EDGE Markus Golden (74.4, 91) has provided quality rotational snaps, winning quite a bit in his opportunities with five pressures and two sacks.
LB Elandon Roberts (70.4, 144) has provided some great plays, leading the team with 16 stops, and an 80.1 grade. That’s second for Pittsburgh and 16th leaguewide. It’s been boom or bust in totality though, with a whopping five missed tackles, and low grades in coverage (54.3), pass rush (50.0), and tackling (46.9).
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Three players in this tier. It’s been a tough year for CB Levi Wallace (49.3, 349). His lowest grade is a 37.5 in run defense, and he has three missed tackles. Wallace has also allowed 309 yards in coverage (tied for 10th most at the position) on 42 targets (59.5 catch percentage) and three touchdowns allowed (tied for second most).
Another cornerback, Chandon Sullivan (46.4, 123), is also in this group. His best grade is an 80.8 in tackling, with seven total, three stops, and no misses. The other side of the coin is below 50 grades in coverage (49.3), allowing six catches on eight targets and a touchdown. He has two penalties (most on defense), and his run defense has poor (41.6).
The worst grade on defense belongs to DL Isaiahh Loudermilk (38.6, 80), with particularly low marks in run defense (38.6). He’s been as guilty as anyone in terms of Pittsburgh’s issue there and has an even lower tackling grade (28.1), with two on the year and a miss.
STEELERS DEFENSIVE GRADES AND SNAPS THROUGH WEEK 5:
Special Teams:
Excellent (90-Plus Grades):
The highest-graded player on special teams, is Miles Killebrew (90.6, 98). He provided the blocked punt for the safety in the fourth quarter against the Ravens, a pivotal play in the Steelers 17-10 win. Killebrew leads the team in special teams tackles with five solo and one assist, with his season grade tying for fifth best leaguewide.
Great (80-Plus Grades):
Elijah Riley (84.0, 97) has two assists on special teams this season and grades second best on the team.
Good (70-Plus Grades):
Three players here. Washington (73.0, 41), Connor Heyward (71.4, 98), and Qadree Ollison (70.9, 10), with Ollison playing on the punt team in Weeks Two and Three.
The Bad (Below 50 Grades):
Also, three players here. Elandon Roberts (48.4, 51) and DeMarvin Leal (39.8) each have a penalty to their name and no tackles. The lowest-graded player on special teams is Patrick Peterson (29.8, 23), who has a team high two penalties and no tackles.
STEELERS SPECIAL TEAMS GRADES AND SNAPS THROUGH WEEK 5:
STEELERS TOTAL SNAPS THROUGH WEEK 5:
Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.