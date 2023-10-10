Buy Or Sell: WR Gunner Olszewski Will Still Be A Steeler By Their Next Game

With the Steelers’ 2023 regular season underway following a disappointing year that came up just short of reaching the playoffs, it’s time to start finding out whether or not the answers to last year’s questions are on the roster, tested all throughout training camp and the preseason.

Topic Statement: WR Gunner Olszewski will still be a Steeler when they play the Rams.

Explanation: Alex Kozora recently made the argument that Gunner Olszewski might have the worst Steelers career in history. It is a compelling case to make. One key variable is whether he will be given the opportunity to continue to add to his resume.

Buy:

Here is the simple fact of the matter. The Steelers dressed him for Sunday’s game. While they had a lot of injuries (five of the seven players on the inactive list were there due to injuries), they could have chosen to sit Olszewski. They signed RB Godwin Igwebuike to the 53-man roster, and he has return experience, but they favored Olszewski.

Yes, there has to be a tipping point somewhere, and yet another fumble on a return is really a tough pill to swallow. But he was only returning punts because Calvin Austin III was feared to have a potential concussion, even though he was cleared.

And here’s another factor people don’t think about, and don’t want to think about. Olszewski’s salary is already guaranteed for the season. It would cost more against the cap to cut him and wear his salary and replace him with another player than it would be just to leave him inactive. He won’t be dressing anyway when the Steelers are healthier.

Sell:

But you don’t just keep a player around who is repeatedly making negative contributions whenever he is given the opportunity for minor salary cap implications. Regardless of how well-liked he might be in the locker room the reality is that his tenure on the field in Pittsburgh has been a disaster and clearly does not merit the numerous chances he has gotten.

With Austin cleared of concussions, Anthony McFarland Jr. likely to be back after the bye week, and Desmond King II and Igwebuike all offering options in the return game, there is no reason Olszewski should be on the 53-man roster by the time the Steelers play another game. No football reason, anyway. If he provides a lift to the locker room, hire him as an emotional support companion. Just don’t put him on the field. Use the roster spot on a player who is less likely to sabotage the team. That’s well worth the investment. “He won’t dress anyway” is not a good enough argument to keep somebody on the team.