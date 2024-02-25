2023 Exit Meetings – WR Gunner Olszewski

Like Gunner Olszewski, the Pittsburgh Steelers are right where we are: sitting at home being mad. Although they managed to make the playoffs in 2023, they lost in the first round. It has now been seven years without a postseason victory, the longest drought in franchise history. The question is what to do next.

The first step is always taking stock of what happened and what is left. That’s part of the exit meeting process, in which coaches meet with each player. They discuss the season and their expectations moving forward—and potentially their role within it.

While we might not know all the details about what goes on between head coach Mike Tomlin and his players during these exit meetings, we do know how we would conduct those meetings if they were let up to us. So here are the Depot’s exit meetings for the Steelers’ roster following the 2023 season.

Player: Gunner Olszewski

Position: Wide Receiver

Experience: 5 Years

Not exactly the most popular player in team history, Gunner Olszewski received his walking papers five games into the 2023 season. On the second year of a two-year deal, he already found himself on thin ice, and then he kept slipping.

Olszewski initially made the roster for no purpose other than depth as a backup return man, essentially. The Steelers left him inactive for three of the first four games, including the opener. He only dressed in Week 2 because new kick returner Anthony McFarland Jr. suffered an injury.

And then he played and he did dumb things and he sat back on the bench. Then he played a little more, did some more dumb things, and the Steelers released him. That’s essentially the summation of Olszewski’s tenure with the team.

All told, he returned nine punts for 63 yards and five kicks for 70. He caught six passes for 53 yards, only one of which produced a first down—and that came off a ricochet. Most successfully, he rushed for 39 yards on eight attempts, half on one 18-yard run. And his ricochet reception accounted for 31 of his 53 receiving yards.

Olszewski fumbled four times in 18 games played with the Steelers, and that doesn’t include additional muffs on returns. The Giants eventually added him last season, and he did find some success. He returned 23 punts for 273 yards, including a touchdown. But he also fumbled twice.

The Steelers were right to move on from him when they did, but they are challenged at the position. They lack quality depth, and a return man as well. Godwin Igwebuike handled that job for the second half of last year, but he is a free agent.

Many expect the team will be active both in free agency and the draft to address the wide receiver spot. They also expect the team to release Allen Robinson II, who is due $10 million in 2024. But nobody expects to see Olszewski in the Black and Gold again.