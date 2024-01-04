Depot After Dark: Gunner Player Of The Week, Tomlin’s American Idol Takes, Angry Run T-Shirt

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Jan 3.

Gunner Olszewski NFC STs Player of the Week

Former Pittsburgh Steelers return man Gunner Olszewski was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 17. Now with the New York Giants, he earned the honor for his 94-yard touchdown in last week’s 26-25 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Gunner Olszewski is your NFC Special Teams Player of the Week 👏 pic.twitter.com/SWoRMfkPIV — New York Giants (@Giants) January 3, 2024

Dumped by the Steelers after multiple fumbles and gaffes, he quickly signed with the Giants. On the year with his new team, Olszewski’s returned 20 punts, averaging 12.2 yards per return. That touchdown served as a reminder of his All-Pro status in 2020, which led the Steelers to sign him in 2022, though they clearly didn’t get the return they hoped for. Still, it’s great to see Olszewski find success and finish out the year on a high note.

Tomlin Loves American Idol

A light-hearted moment from another Mike Tomlin mic’d up segment via Inside the NFL. Tomlin and T.J. Watt talk T.V. and have a conversation about American Idol, a show that began five years before Tomlin was hired as the Pittsburgh Steelers head coach. The two joke about their wives making them watch before Watt pivots back to the importance of winning Sunday’s game in Seattle.

Angry Runs Shirt

There could only be one scepter. But there is a shirt that features the NFL’s two “Angriest Runners” of Week 17, Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. After Harris took home Kyle Brandt’s official award, he came out with a shirt featuring both men on it.

BOOM!! 😡😡 We dropped Najee and Jaylen together. This shirt is now LIVE, and only here: https://t.co/Bl3hj8whCg This is perfection. Make is a best seller. pic.twitter.com/l0S7wrKbTG — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 3, 2024

Combined, they ran for 197 yards and three touchdowns as Pittsburgh used their ground game to steamroll Seattle in a 30-23 win. For Harris, it was his fifth time winning the Angry Run scepter, second-most in award history, only trailing Derrick Henry. Click the above tweet for a link to purchase a shirt (fair warning, their $40 price tag might make you as angry as Harris and Warren ran).

Brandt followed up by sharing this photo of Harris accepting his scepter, choosing to include the line and tight ends while not even appearing in the photo himself. Which is just *chefs kiss*

Here it is. Najee Harris won 😡ANGRY RUNS😡 for the 5th time. This is the picture he and the Steelers sent back. He’s not even in it. I respect this so much. 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/94F7jf3iZy — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) January 3, 2024

Steelers Social Justice Fund

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Wednesday they’ve raised nearly $500,000 in donations from the organization and players for their yearly Social Justice Fund Initiative.

We have announced a total of $489,250 in donations, from both the organization and individual players, to the Social Justice Fund Initiative this past year.https://t.co/XREgngzl0j — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) January 3, 2024

“I want to thank Cam Heyward and the Social Justice Committee for guiding these efforts again this year.” Team President Art Rooney II said via the team website. “I am proud of the way our players have continued to support our community through the Steelers’ Social Justice Fund. Through these contributions, we have been able to provide Pittsburghers with access to food, education opportunities, legal resources, and many other tools to help make people’s lives better.”

The money went to 26 organizations throughout the Pittsburgh region. Created in 2018, the yearly fund has helped 65 organizations.