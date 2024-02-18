Improving Return Units Could Go Long Way Towards Helping Steelers Offense In 2024

The special teams units for the Pittsburgh Steelers were all over the place in the 2023 season. Miles Killebrew blocked two punts on his way to being named an All-Pro special teams player, but on the other hand, the unit struggled in other areas. They were tied for the third-most special teams penalties with 17, averaging one per game. The punting was bad enough to release P Pressley Harvin III before his rookie contract was up, and the return game did not produce the results many were hoping entering the season.

To begin the season, WR Gunner Olszewski was returning punts, and RB Anthony McFarland Jr. was handling kick return duties. Neither of those two players finished the season on the roster and quickly lost their return roles to WR Calvin Austin III and RB Godwin Igwebuike.

The kick return unit managed to improve on its 2022 average of 21.3 yards per return, which was the ninth-lowest that season. The unit was primarily led by Igwebuike in 2023, and they managed to raise that to 23.5 yards per return, which was just about league-average in 15th place. The longest return was 37 yards, so they didn’t really get any significant splash from the unit overall.

The punt return unit also improved upon the 2022 numbers, though they had the third-worst punt return average in the league that season, with just 5.9 yards per attempt. They finished the 2023 season with 8.6 yards per attempt, which was the 12th-fewest in the league but still a noticeable improvement year over year. The longest return was just 34 yards, so there wasn’t a significant amount of splash to set up easy scores for an offense that frankly needed it.

The Steelers’ average starting field position in 2023 was their own 28.4-yard line, which was the 12th-worst starting field position in the league.

Austin will remain on the team as he is still on his rookie contract, but his usage as a wide receiver didn’t take off the way that many hoped it would. His primary value to the team right now is as a punt return specialist, and the average wasn’t good enough to warrant that being a long-term role for him. Igwebuike will be a free agent. With no other obvious choice on the roster to return kicks, he will likely receive a contract from the team to continue in that role.

The Steelers could very likely have the same two return specialists for the first time in a while, which could help the units finally have some continuity. An increase in splash plays from the return game would go a long way toward helping the offense put more points on the board in 2024.